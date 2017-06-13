Track Premiere: Sweden's Paganizer let swing the scythe with “Prey to Death”

Although Paganizer’s guitarist/vocalist Rogga Johansson would appear to be one of the busiest men in international death metal, what with his innumerable bands and projects, including the awesome Johansson & Speckmann, Johansson still found the time to provide an illuminating introductory quote for today’s exclusive track premiere.

“[Prey to Death] is one among the couple of songs we’ve had for some years, and played live even though it’s not been on any release,” explains Johansson. “At first this thrash monster was actually mid-paced and more akin to a Grave or Bolt Thrower groove. But then when we started work on the new album we felt something needed to change in it, and we sped it up, which proved to be simple and fucking effective indeed it seems. We love how it turned out much thrashier and with a whole new drive to it. So get a load of the oldest song on the new album, in all its thrashy new glory!”