Track Premiere: Moral Void - 'Harvest'

After a series of 7-inches, Chicago blackened hardcore outfit Moral Void have signed with Translation Loss Records for the release of their first full-length record, Deprive. And while you wait for Deprive’s August release date, sink your teeth into “Harvest,” the blistering new offering from the band.



“This record was not intended for any sort of audience per se,” drummer Ryan Emmans explains to Decibel. “More than anything it is personal. We’ve always carried that philosophy with this band. Common themes and messages throughout are honestly nothing new to the genre; misanthropy and existentialism probably being the most consistent and obvious. We wanted to create a group of movements that were cohesive, versatile, and dynamic while maintaining aggression and rawness. We were focussed on writing music that gets to the point right out of the gate and doesn’t waste anyone’s time.”



About signing to Translation Loss, Moral Void collectively comment, "We are excited about the upcoming LP because we have a fully fleshed out representation of our sound as a band. Before Deprive, we have only released a couple seven inches and a split with our close friends in YAITW (Young And In The Way). We have heard a lot of great things from friends who worked with Translation Loss in the past and were stoked when Drew contacted us about working together. We are thrilled to have Translation Loss work with us on reaching a wider audience and be a part of their strong catalog of underground music."



Deprive is out August 11. Head over to Translation Loss’ store to pre-order it now.