Interview with Bardspec's Ivar Bjørnson

How permanent is the current BardSpec lineup? Are your current collaborators strongly tied to the work, or do you think you'll work with other artists depending on people's availability?

The people involved as members now are the people I want to be part of it, but being realistic I am sure I will have to look at other solutions from time to time. Different continents and schedules will be challenging. I am sure it will work out, as I am lucky to have a pretty awesome network of great talented musician-friends all over the world. Hopefully some of them will want to try and help fulfill Steve and Dave’s visions when the originals cannot participate. It is what comes out that counts, not who produces it!

Did you have a particular vision for the visual media that accompanies your music?

I love everything David Lynch has done, and I suspect Dave Hall has lent an eye or two to his work, too. An integral part of this kind of approach to moviemaking seems to be letting the mind operate effortlessly from image to image, without too much conscious meddling. That’s when white-clad cowboys just appear… Ha ha… Sort of a transcendental flow of subconscious ideas rolling by, and the job is to try and glue it to the film roll. I will tell Dave for instance, “I have some footage of this person dancing, but you can only see the contour because it is dark. It would be awesome to use that.” He will nod and then it magically appears in between something weird the next time I turn around on stage.