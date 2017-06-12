Track Premiere: Sarin - 'Amber Guide'

Canadian experimental metal outfit Sarin find their home somewhere between bright melodies that shine with each note and a maelstrom of blistering noise and doom. Listen to new song “Amber Guide” from their upcoming Darker Lakes to get a taste for the experimentalist’s eclectic sound.



“It was one of the first songs we wrote for the record, and I think it showcases a lot of the ISIS/Godflesh/Neurosis influence that marked our earlier recordings,” says guitarist/vocalist David Wilson. “It's particularly important to me personally, as writing and working through it with the other guys pulled me out of a creative lull that I'd been riding for the better part of a year.



“I don't usually like to go too far into detail lyrically, as I find the more ambiguous the lyrics, the more room they leave for individual interpretation. I will say, however, that it's about accepting and finding comfort in hopelessness. Not sure if that sentence totally negates the one before it, but there you have it.”



Darker Lakes will be released on vinyl through Zegema Beach and digitally through the band on July 25. You can find info for both on Sarin’s Bandcamp.