The Worst Black Metal Album Covers of All Time, Part II

Mining through black metal for embarrassing covers seems to be a stable career as it’s a cavern pregnant with aesthetic missteps and artistic statements that scream, “Hey, Mom and Dad, this isn’t a phase.” Now we can argue that it’s the music that counts, and in a most cases that’s true, but we are a visual people, probably due to decades of training via marketing. Let’s use this example: if Coca-Cola got rid of Santa and polar bears at Christmas and just had pictures of old dicks all over the can, I’m pretty sure a lot of people wouldn’t purchase it regardless of it being the same old Coke on the inside.



At the rate things are progressing, they’re probably going to have to replace polar bears with something in the next few decades. How many companies use a fucking dodo as their mascot? Plenty, I’m sure, but you get the idea.



It also indicates that if you give this little of a shit about the optical presentation, then who is to say you cared about the music? If you truly just wanted your music to speak for you, then you’d just use a blank sleeve as the cover. Either way, it’s your vision I guess, go be a visionary.



I’ve left out demos and shit from the '80s, mostly because that seemed unfair and otherwise you’d have to read 250 words on Goatlord’s Sodomize the Goat art. Christopher Moyen's name came up numerous times when discussing this list, but his art is awesome. However, his many imitators are almost universally garbage and lack the master’s touch. You could have a coffee table book of shitty Thorncross mimics, so you have something to discuss the next time your PO stops by. Honestly, I don’t know how many variations of Jesus being raped we really need but it’s hilariously suspect in a corner of black metal that values testosterone and masculinity, the same people who get uncomfortable when I make too many dick jokes.



Ragnarok - Blackdoor Miracle