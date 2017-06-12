The Worst Black Metal Album Covers of All Time Part I

I’ve been involved in underground black metal for well over twenty years now. I find a lot of meaning and value in its tradition and aesthetics, the mystery and spirituality behind much of its core values. But, like everything, the inability to find humor in the darker corners and crevices denotes a lack of emotional depth. Also, let’s face it, sometimes it can be pretty fucking stupid. I’ve been pondering the latter for a bit and took to the sewer of the internet, my Facebook page, for suggestions and boy you guys didn’t disappoint. I’ve left out some of the more popular ones like every variation of the Thor’s Hammer record (because redundant) or the Mutiilation record with the wheelchair (because it’s awesome).



I understand art is a subjective thing so there may be some reasonable conversation regarding this piece where I’m called a “cuck” or some other zany contemporary display of affection. You may feel I have been unfair to some of these or missed a few that are worse. In this instance we’re all #blessed that we don’t have a shared sense of taste. Since I’ve been accused of being too wordy and attention spans these days are at E on the gauge I’ve split this into two parts. You’re welcome.



It would also be easy to mention some of the contemporary takes (mostly by Americans because we fuck everything up) but I’m better than that.