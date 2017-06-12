Label Spotlight: Duplicate Records/
Are you a metalhead with varied taste? If so, Norwegian underground label Duplicate Records might be for you. Check out a few of their recent releases, and find them on Facebook and the Duplicate Records website.
For death metal releases, Duplicate’s library contains death metal outfit Arkaik Excruciation, who draw influence from black and thrash metal on their album Cursed Blood of Doom.
Thrash and speed metal are well represented on Duplicate, including the evil-sounding power trio Shakma who released their Night of Torment demo in October 2016.
The split album Elektriske Skrekkøgler og Forhistoriske Framtidsfabler by Tusmorke and Spectral Haze is a trippy collaboration. Tusmorke offer a psychedelic take on folk rock, while Spectral Haze go the route of psychedelic doom rock, serving as complements to each other through their base in psychedelia.