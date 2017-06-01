VBERKVLT Instagram challenge wants metalheads to post their vinyl for prizes

Justin Bartlett wants to see your record collection. It’s a tradition as old as the hills, a way for metalheads to break the ice, and an opportunity to bond over the stuff we love the most: music. Metal. Records.

And, because we’re living in 2017, Bartlett wants to do it over Instagram. And he wants to give away prizes to some of the people who get involved. Bartlett, who is also the man behind VBERKVLT and some metal art you’ve most likely feasted your eyes upon over the years, is giving away some records that he’s illustrated or designed art for—Lord Mantis, Aura Noir, Hooded Menace—as well as records by other bands—Nails, Krisiun, Blood Incantation—and artwork prints and skateboards by VBERKVLT, Holy Mountain T-shirts, and 20 Buck Spin gift cards.

We caught up with Bartlett to find out what this is all about, what he’s working on next, and what classic metal bands and classic movies he’s mashed up together for some recent artwork.

Check out VBERKVLT's Instagram page here (come say hi to us over there too!), and find more info on the contest on their site.

Give us a bit of background on you and your history in metal.

I’ve been involved in some way for quite a while, starting with writing for zines and interviewing bands back in the ’90s. Following that, I broadened my involvement by developing websites for bands and labels (anyone remember Cadaver Inc.?), creating album covers, ads, shirts, and posters for a ton of clients within music. This was all before I starting sharing my illustration work, though. That’s what I’m really known for: a bit too obsessively detailed pen-and-ink album-cover illustrations. Actually, if anyone remembers the first Decibel tour, with Behemoth, In Solitude, The Devil's Blood, and Watain, I created the main illustration for the campaign. Yeah, so I draw weird black-and-white shit—although I suppose 50 percent of underground metal releases are detailed black-and-white drawings, so that doesn't really make my involvement sound that interesting—but, in a nutshell, that's what I've done.