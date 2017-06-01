Track Premiere: Wilderness Dream - 'The Observer'

The end is at the beginning for the new record from blackened thrash outfit Wilderness Dream, who are streaming new song "The Observer" from forthcoming sophomore EP Paralysis Rise.



A bombastic rhythm section fills out fast riffs and blistering vocals, which range from evil to desperate-sounding. Check out the new single, and preorder Paralysis Rise on Creator-Destructor Records here.



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring you the first single from our upcoming second EP!" Wilderness Dream tell Decibel. After some deliberation, we came to the consensus that 'The Observer' was the most violent, crushing preview of the tone of this record, and we hope that you all enjoy it! 'The Observer' is the closing track on Paralysis Rise, and definitely reveals the shift in our sound towards a darker, less melodic realm of the blackened thrash metal universe…Turn the lights down and turn that shit up!”