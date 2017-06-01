Journalist Martin Popoff talks new Rush, Motörhead, thrash metal books

Over to Lemmyland, Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead looks at the band’s classic-era lineup in detail, choosing to focus strictly on that era of the legendary eardrum destroyers.

“What I wanted to do with this book is that it’s true to my usual standard where I wanted to talk about the records more than anything, in a lot of detail,” says Popoff. “So every album gets a chapter, and it’s basically the story of the classic lineup—not quite the original lineup, but the classic lineup—and those five or six records. Given that I’ve interviewed these guys so many times over the years, I do love the way that it is very much in their own words, it’s from my interview archive, it’s these guys talking. I’ve heard that many times, that people have said the personality of these three guys really comes through.”

Popoff—who stresses that this book was being written when all three members were alive so it’s not him trying to cash in on anyone’s death—says that he is a huge fan of the band, something that comes through clearly in the book.

“What I feel with this book is that it seems very intimate and personable, you’re right there with the guys,” he says. “It’s written by a superfan, so this is really a deep fan analysis of a very short period of time, by a fan.”

He points to the story of guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke’s last gig with the band as an example of the anecdotes that he got a chuckle out of while writing the book.

“There’s the story of Fast Eddie’s last gig with the band, at the Palladium in New York, where they stick him in the boiler room and there’s a bottle of whiskey and a line of coke on the boiler or the amp or something, and a chair, and that’s all that’s in the room,” Popoff chuckles. “The way Eddie tells these stories is priceless.”