10 Acts You Shouldn't Miss At Psycho Las Vegas

Psycho Las Vegas is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest and most unforgettable festivals in the United States this summer, with a lineup that includes a plethora of notable acts like Mastodon, King Diamond, Neurosis and Sleep.



On a bill like Psycho Las Vegas, there’s a lot to take in. Check out our list of 10 sets not to miss at the fest this August, and be sure to get weekend or single day tickets here. (Note: you can get discounted hotel tickets here with code "psych17").



Chelsea Wolfe

On 2015’s Abyss, Chelsea Wolfe continued to experiment with the metallic tendencies of her songwriting while also residing in folk, electronic and even gothic rock. Her harrowing lyrics, ethereal vocals and dissonant guitars can easily put a listener in a trance. Wolfe’s set shouldn’t be missed despite her less obvious heaviness.