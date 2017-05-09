Track Premiere: Satanarchist - 'Tempest Of Sorrow'

Metal punks Satanarchist launch an explosive blast on "Tempest of Sorrow," their latest new song. A furious whirlwind that combines black metal, anarcho-punk and thrash, Satanarchist formed in response to slow doom and music reliant on effects.

And while new album First Against the Wall is rife with tremolo picking and references to Satanism, Satanarchist haven’t forgotten their punk roots either, taking on fascism, environmental destruction and the evils of religion in their lyrics.

"'Tempest of Sorrow' (originally 'The Two-Thousand Years Plague') is among the earliest songs we wrote for First Against The Wall," Satanarchist tell Decibel. It's about a dream I had a long time ago where all people who adhere to a religious faith wake up one morning suddenly stricken by the realization that religion had always only been a myth, and by the gravity of all the pain and suffering caused by agents of the church. Through the genocidal squashing of indigenous cultures throughout the history of colonization, the denial of healthy expressions of human sexuality, the protection of sexually abusive members of clergy, and the psychological violence leveled against LGBTQ people today among countless other examples, the institution of religion has caused unfathomable harm for far too long. This song imagines a world where proponents of it realize the traumas caused by their beliefs and experience a commensurate depth of remorse and shame."

First Against the Wall will be independently unleashed on June 2. Preorder it here.

