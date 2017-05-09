Demo:listen: Encoffinized

“There is no concept,” writes Encoffinized’s drummer, Max Baxter. “Just death metal.” This in response to an inquiry put his way regarding the larger meaning behind the demo title/track. Interdimensional Abomination of the Dark Abyss is death metal, then. No concept. Just death metal. What is this Interdimensional Abomination of the Dark Abyss? It is death metal. Neither pure nor simple, but undeniably death metal.

Max is one of two morbidly obsessed dudes behind Encoffinized, the latest, and—according to the band—only death metal outfit currently in operation in Orange County. Max’s partner in corrosive slime is guitarist Chris Johnson. Encoffinized is just the two of them. That’s how it’s meant to be, and that’s how it will stay, according to Max and Chris. “Chris and I have been friends for a while, and have played in a bunch of other crappy bands together,” Max explains. “We’ve always had similar tastes in music so we decided to just form a band of our own.” While two pieces aren’t entirely unheard of in death metal, let alone Demo:listen, it’s rare to find one so content in their duoship. But both Max and Chris agree: “[A]dding a third member would just complicate things . . . We’re not looking for anyone else to join the band. There’s plenty of ways to have a heavy sounding two piece band.”