Track Premiere: Enslaved - 'Isa (Live at Roadburn)'

Enslaved are the next in a long line of bands to record an album live at Roadburn Festival. Recorded during their 2015 performance at the festival, Roadburn Live is an eight-track album that includes the title track to 2004’s Isa, which Decibel is streaming below.

Roadburn Live marks the first and only live album in Enslaved’s nearly three decades. Enslaved previously commented that Roadburn was the ideal festival to record a live album at because the band are fans of Roadburn as musicians and fans.

After Enslaved gives a rousing performance of “Isa,” vocalist Grutle Kjellson teases a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” which can be heard on the full album.