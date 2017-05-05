Hideous (Feat. Members Of Obituary, ex-Death, ex-Six Feet Under, ex-Massacre) Debut First Single

The members of new Florida death metal outfit Hideous have a resume a mile long. Comprised of lead guitarist Matt Bishop (Human Artifacts, ex-Lividity), bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Death, ex-Six Feet Under), guitarist/vocalist Ed Webb (Fleshreaper, ex-Massacre) and drummer Greg Gall (ex-Six Feet Under), Hideous are ready to hit the ground running.

Debut single “Man Shall Fall” makes it clear that Hideous are a death metal powerhouse, unleashing bulldozing riffs and low, heavy grooves following a brief, eerie intro. Butler tells Decibel that Hideous have an LP in mind for the future, having already written 14 songs.

Butler is a busy man, with Obituary currently functioning at high levels of activity.

“It is difficult at times but you have to make it work,” Butler says. “You have to pick your spots. As we start doing more it will get more challenging! I need to take pointers from Shane Embury.”

For now, stay tuned to Hideous’ Facebook page to catch any new updates.