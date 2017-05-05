Demo:listen: Moenen Of Xezbeth

Dawn of Morbid Sorcery earns its atavistic sound with riffs immortal and more evil than the laws of time. A throat given up to the darkness chants lyrics which need not be discerned by your conscious mind for their influence to infiltrate and usurp your ego.

“The lyrics deal with the dark side of nature and man, strange rituals,” reveals one of the unclean spirits. “The words to ‘Obscured by lunar rites’ were inspired by the full moon . . . [W]hen the moon illuminates everything around you, when you have almost perfect vision at night and all other thoughts are blocked/obscured.”