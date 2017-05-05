Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Takes Over Liquid Metal ALL WEEKEND!

Starting today at 9am ET and running ALL WEEKEND it’s the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Liquid Metal Takeover! Hear exclusive interviews with Sirius XM Liquid Metal host Shawn “The Butcher” as he gets you buzzed behind the scenes of the very first Decibel Metal & Beer Fest at the Fillmore in Philadelphia!

Hear interviews with Pig Destroyer, Municipal Waste, Artificial Brain, Agoraphobic Nosebleed and many others, as well many of the brewers of the fine refreshments that were distributed at the festival. In addition to the interviews, each guest will take over as DJ, playing you some of their favorite songs. Also, keep your eyes peeled on the Liquid Metal social media pages for amazing pictures of the event, taken by one of the best photographers in the business, Brian Brown! Coverage begins Friday 9am ET and goes all the way through Monday May 8th @ 3am ET! Drink up, and rock out to the brutality and drunkenness of the first EVER Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Liquid Metal Takeover!