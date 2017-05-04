Pre-Order METAL GODS: A TRIBUTE TO JUDAS PRIEST Now!

Decibel Books is proud to announce the release of Metal Gods: A Tribute to Judas Priest, the third in a trilogy of graphic novels chronicling the history and influence of the godfathers of heavy metal. Edited by longtime Decibel illustrator and Satan is Alive: A Tribute to Mercyful Fate and Morbid Tales!: A Tribute to Celtic Frost editor Mark Rudolph, Metal Gods boasts an impressive array of authors, artists and musicians offering hilarious anecdotes and personal experiences with Priest—both real and imagined.

“With the previous two books in the series, we delved deep into the underground fringes of heavy metal, but with Metal Gods we go back to the beginning of it all—arguably where everything started back in Birmingham,” says Rudolph. “With nearly 50 years of history, it supplied incredibly rich source material for the artists, musicians and authors who collaborated on this volume. From Rocka Rolla to Redeemer of Souls, every dark corner from Priest’s past is represented. It’s taken months of research, collaboration and paper cuts to deliver the goods and we couldn’t be happier to have Decibel Books presenting this volume to the metal masses. Fall to your knees!”

Pre-orders for Metal Gods: A Tribute to Judas Priest are exclusively available here. Books will ship in June.