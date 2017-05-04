New book counts down 666 essential metal albums

In the book, McCabe counts down from album 666 to album 1, a monumental task and one made all the more impressive by the variety of subgenres represented here, and the knowledge that McCabe has about them all. But he says he didn’t force any subgenres in the book.

“My tastes are that eclectic, man,” he says. “I didn’t put doom in there just to appease doom fans. I really love doom metal. Same thing goes for grind, or thrash, or black metal, or whatever it is. The albums that are in that book are in there because I think they’re essential to not only the history of metal but the formation of all these little subgenres we have all over the scene.”

McCabe says that the book serves a purpose both for newcomers to metal, who can read about and discover classic albums from before their time, and for seasoned metal vets, who can use it to re-discover how great these albums are.

“You could read it like a religious person reads a devotional book, where they go and read that one bible passage every day,” he says. “You could read one album every day and go back and revisit that album and spend time with it. It’s really meant for connoisseurs of the genre, whether you’re new to it or you’re up to your neck in it.”

And, unlike most other books about metal out there, you won’t find any AC/DC or Led Zeppelin here; instead, McCabe keeps it strictly metal, offering up space instead to underground basically-forgotten heroes like Watchmaker or Ed Gein.

“I made a point that I wasn’t going to allow album sales or popularity dictate which bands and albums would be on the list and how they would rank,” he says. “It was more important to me to include a band like, say, Crisis from New York than it was Slipknot. That was one of my favorite parts; including these bands that have kind of been forgotten over time.”

Order 666 Days of Metal here.