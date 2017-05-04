Interview: James Brown from Amptweaker

In 2009, after years for designing amps that big corporations wanted, I decided that I wanted to get back to basics and work directly with consumers and artists to develop products that other companies weren’t doing…so I started Amptweaker, named after my online forum nickname. With the popularity of the internet and social media, it seemed logical to incorporate product suggestions on my into our products, and that became our major business model. As of 2017, we’re up to 24 models, and coming out with new products every few months. Our latest is the PressuRizer, a compressor/boost pedal that has a special ‘Bloom’ setting so the compression comes in after your initial attack, thereby not affecting the note’s attack. Most compressors cause the note to be spongy on the initial ‘wack’, but this one passes the original dry signal through at first, so your distortion tone is still chunky.

What drew you to work on equipment for heavier bands?

When I was young I quickly realized that it wasn’t that hard to find a nice clean tone…but distortion was a lot tougher. When I started working at Peavey in 86, bands like Metallica and Whitesnake were very popular, so pretty much all the popular music was ‘heavy.’ And of course Van Halen’s tone was always fairly heavy as well...even ZZ Top’s tone had gotten much heavier over the years. Along with the 5150 amp line, I was also tweaking another tube amp lineup that included the Ultra/Triumph/Rockmaster/Bravo tube amps, and they all had various amounts of ‘chunk,’ so I spent a lot of time over the years trying to improve those tones. I used to say to people that my job was to make what I did last year sound bad.

I think it also had a lot to do with my own preference for a tighter tone. While I wasn’t a metal guy, I grew up on heavier but singing guitar tones such as Angus Young, Rich Williams, Ted Nugent, Ace Frehley, Tom Scholz, Neal Schon, Santana and of course Eddie. But when I played through a Marshall stack as a kid, I was disappointed because it sounded too floppy and clean to me to be what they used. Not like cranking up a Fender, but certainly it wasn’t tight…I didn’t realize that many guys cranked the amps and used the Bright input so the amp had a chime to it and a fairly tight attack. Or the other trick was to use a Tube Screamer, which had some low end roll-off, and that would boost and tighten up the tone. Once I started working with Eddie and we got to the 5150 combo, I found some cool ways to really address that tightness, and over the years tweaked that in different ways for various artists I worked with.



What were you trying to accomplish when you created the TightMetal pedal?

At Kustom I designed an amp called the Double Cross, which was a very heavy sounding amp…Mark Kloeppel from the death metal band Misery Index had used it, and after I started Amptweaker he contacted me with a dilemma that many of those bands face. Metal bands play a lot of festival style gigs where 10 bands all show up to play, and they usually all share the backline…..but you never knew what you’d find there. Mark asked me if I thought I could design an amp that sounded like an Ampeg VH140C, or 5150, or some combination, so he could travel to these gigs and just plug it into the effects return or power amp input and get his tone…and it needed a noise gate. I had already come out with our TightDrive overdrive pedal, which uses my own proprietary design quite unlike all the tube screamers out there...so I spent a few months boosting the gain and tweaking. Mark told me that many of the main death metal bands used that 140C, and he told me the settings that they all used. I had a friend with one, so I borrowed it and set it up with those settings so I could curve it on my spectrum analyzer and listen to it.

When I curved the Ampeg, I thought the curve seemed familiar…so I hooked up my block letter 5150, and set it to Eddie’s favorite setting from back in the 90s. I was blown away that the EQ curve matched almost exactly. So I used that curve as the basis for my TightMetal Pedal. Over the years I had used a really simple but effective noise gate that stops the notes really hard, so I put that in there too. And I included the Tight knob we had on the TightDrive pedal, which allows you to dial in the attack to be really chunky and in-your-face, or thicker and more buzzy. When I sent it to Mark, he couldn’t believe how close it sounded to the 5150 and also very much like the Ampeg VH140C, and that’s where that whole line came from. Since then we added the Pro versions, which have a Boost system that boosts before and after the distortion and includes multiple effects loops that come on with the pedal, another with the Boost, and a third that comes on when the pedal is OFF so you can kick off some clean effects that you patch in there. One click to go from clean with a chorus to that massive metal tone with gate, and another to kick on your solo boost and delay.