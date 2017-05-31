Venom Inc. Offer Exclusive New Recording for Decibel Flexi Series!

Venom Inc., the new band featuring founding Venom members Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and Anthony “Abaddon” Bray along with former Venom bassist/vocalist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, will drop their much-anticipated debut album through Nuclear Blast later this summer. But deluxe Decibel subscribers don’t have to wait that long to hear material from the black metal progenitors, because we have an early demo version of the new track “Dein Fleisch.” If you want to score copy of our limited edition 80th (!) entry into the Decibel Flexi Series get an active deluxe Decibel subscription by Monday, June 5th at 9 AM EST. Choose flex!