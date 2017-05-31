Full Album Stream: Ikillya - 'War For An Idea'

Thrash/groove crew Ikillya are at War For An Idea on their third full-length effort, which you can stream in full below. Overflowing with galloping riffs and diverse vocals, War For An Idea shows the quartet zeroing in on the razor sharp sound they honed on 2014’s Vae Victis.



War For An Idea is also the best Ikillya have ever sounded, keeping their aggression and edge while also benefitting from better production.



Urban Yeti Records will release War For An Idea on June 2. You can pre-order it digitally and physically.