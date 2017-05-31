EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: THIS IS HARDCORE FEST FOUNDER JOE "HARDCORE" MCKAY TALKS EPIC 2017 LINEUP

Shelter. Buried Alive. A Pulling Teeth reunion. Madball. Disembodied. Bloodlet. Leeway. Code Orange. Killing Time. Earth Crisis. Ramallah. All Out War. Terror. Martyr A.D. 100 Demons...The list goes on and on.

Even in the context of one of the greatest, most singular heavy music events on the face of the planet, the extremely extreme 2017 This Is Hardcore lineup is something extraordinary and special.

Decibel reached out to Joe "Hardcore" McKay to talk about the twelfth installment of the heavy music institution he's summoned into being, his own history with the music, and how he keeps killing it year -- even while working full-time as a union cement mason...