Track Premiere: Wovoka - 'Traces'

“Traces” is a big undertaking. Wovoka’s one song contribution to their upcoming split with LLNN, the Los Angeles sludge crew rip through slow, forceful riffs, desolate atmosphere and varied vocals over nearly 18 minutes.



"Conceptually, and on a thematic level, 'Traces' deals with loss, and the process of grief,” Wovoka say. “Writing this song was extremely difficult and stressful; and at almost 18 minutes long, it mirrors that creative journey and our own personal struggles during the process. In the end, with the help of our friends Alex Estrada (Silver Snakes) and Jay Valena (Oskoreien), we reached something that we are very proud of.



“We are currently preparing to record our second full length and will be announcing a few tour dates later this year. All of us are so excited to share this release, and we hope it's as cathartic for the listener as creating it was for us."



Marks/Traces, a split album between Wovoka and LLNN will be released on July 7 via Pelagic Records. Pre-order it here.