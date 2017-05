Fresh from their appearance at the inaugural Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, doom 'n' roll lords Khemmis return with a new exclusive track, "Empty Throne," available only through the Decibel Flexi Series. Obtain this essential wax from Decibel’s 2016 Album of the Year winners by getting a deluxe Decibel subscription by Monday, May 8th at 9 AM EST. Choose flex!