Full Album Stream: Netherbird - 'The Ghost Collector'

The Ghost Collector is the debut release of Swedish black metal group Netherbird. Originally released in 2008, it earned the band recognition as a strong first release. Two full-length albums later, The Ghost Collector will see re-release through Black Lodge Records.

Symphonic and melodic, The Ghost Collector prominently features keyboards and even gothic elements, making it a catchy if somewhat unorthodox black metal record. The reissue of The Ghost Collector includes new artwork, a beautiful upgrade from the original version.

Stream the entirety of Netherbird’s The Ghost Collector below, and pre-order the album ahead of its May 5 re-release on Black Lodge Records.