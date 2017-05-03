Decibel Editor-in-Chief Albert Mudrian Interviewed On Fathoming Heavy Podcast/
Decibel spends a lot of time talking to metal musicians and metalheads, but sometimes metalheads talk to Decibel such as Episode 15 of Fathoming Heavy podcast. Editor-in-Chief Albert Mudrian appeared on the podcast to discuss the Decibel Tour, the inaugural Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, writing Choosing Death, launching the magazine and becoming an older metal fan.
You can check out the full interview above, and you can find Fathoming Heavy on Soundcloud and Facebook.