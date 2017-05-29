Video Premiere: Destroyer of Light - 'Into The Smoke'

There's been no shortage of top notch doom metal bands putting out great records recently, and that's not about to end now if Destroyer of Light have anything to say about it. The Austin, Texas group are preparing to release their second disc, Chamber of Horrors.

Today, Destroyer of Light are streaming the video for "Into the Smoke," a lighthearted video that includes the band playing their hypnotic doom in a grocery store and feeding each other. Destroyer of Light cite a host of influences from Electric Wizard to Autopsy to to Eyehategod to Mercyful Fate, bringing heavy, slow, stoner doom mixed with emotional soloing.

Destroyer of Light will release Chamber of Horrors via Heavy Friends Records on July 14. Head to their Bandcamp for more info.