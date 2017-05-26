Warbeast/Rigor Mortis Singer Bruce Corbitt Retires Following Cancer Diagnosis

Warbeast’s third album, Enter the Arena, is scheduled for a summer release. In a series of updates on Facebook, Corbitt said:



“I can’t even begin to explain my feelings. You guys have given me the strength I need to even prepare for this fight. Honestly I was close to losing hope that there was any good to come out of this. Of course I’m scared for my life like any normal human being would be.



“Those moments when i can get on Facebook and scroll through all of your messages… the emotion takes over. I cry, I get stronger, I also realize what all of you mean to me. I do believe in the power prayer and positive vibes. And I have all of you to thank for that.”



You can follow Warbeast on Facebook for more updates — Corbitt confirmed in a Facebook post that Warbeast will play a few of their shows as an instrumental band, and if he is feeling better, he hopes to be in attendance.