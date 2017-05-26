Track Premiere: Bliss of Flesh - 'Penitent'

On their last two records, Emaciated Deity and Beati Pauperes Spiritu, French death dealers Bliss of Flesh began a trilogy relating to Dante’s The Divine Comedy. On new record Empyrean, Bliss of Flesh finish the story. Stream new track “Penitent” from Empyrean now.



“Penitent” is an epic death metal song that uses pieces of black metal to create a grander sound. Black metal vocal stylings and even symphonic elements are injected into “Penitent” in between serpentine riffs and cavernous vocals.



Stream the song below. Empyrean is out July 7 on Listenable Records.