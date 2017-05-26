Eyehategod's Mike Williams on liver transplant, recovery, and addiction: “I will never regret anything”

In December of 2016, Williams went through with the liver transplant; today, with a new liver and a new sober outlook on life, he has a spring in his step that friends, family, and fans are glad to see.

“I wake up and feel great,” he says. “It’s amazing. I get out of bed and I’m not nauseous, nothing’s aching, I’m not in the hospital and I’m not having to go the hospital, which was the case there for pretty much a whole year, I was in and out of the hospital. So I feel great, man. It’s amazing what they can do.”

Williams says that the support of the metal community, both financially and mentally, helped him get through that period in the hospital.

“I got the transplant in December of last year, so leading up to that I was in the hospital since October. Every day I’d wake up in the hospital and get on my computer and my phone and just read everything people were saying. This was when I finally came public with it. As my wife said in a thing she wrote, ‘Mike’s a very private person,’ so I wasn’t telling anybody anything. They were like, why is Eyehategod cancelling shows? Finally, when Randy [Blythe] and Phil [Anselmo] did those shows for me, she was like, you need to tell people and put it out in the open. It was overwhelming. Amazing that people would have that much love for this band, and for me, and for us in general. How much people might condemn this type of music or this scene for being extreme and this and that, everybody loves each other, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

The support of the community got him through, but that’s the same community who cheered Williams on as he was, for years, quite publicly destroying his liver on stage, plowing through bottles of the hard stuff. But Williams says that it’s alright that audiences encouraged him as he continued to damage himself.

“That’s what people do,” he says. “People are still going to be like that. At shows we played a couple weeks ago, people were holding their beers up in my face. I’m sober now, I’m not drinking at all. People were holding beers up to me, and taunting me. It’s a rock and roll show, man. That’s what’s supposed to happen. I’m at the age I am, I’m over it right now, I’m not drinking anymore. I’ve drank enough for 10 lifetimes. I think I’m okay. So it doesn’t bother me that people do that. They’re going to do that at a rock show. That’s what happens.”