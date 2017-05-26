For Those About to Squawk: Mutoid Man, Phobia, Unausspechlichen Kulten

So like, there are times when not much is going on, and I know, I sound like a broken Hatebeak record, but this isn’t one of them. There’s some cool stuff coming out this go round, so like, you know, read on.



Mutoid Man, brainchild of Stephen Brodsky of Cave In and Converge fame, is releasing their 3rd full length War Moans on Sargent House. What is there to say about MM, I know, I know, that’s why you’re reading this, huh? Anyway, this is not reminiscent of any of Brodsky’s former bands, this 3 piece is more akin to, like, heavy rock. This is pretty cool, I mean it’s nothing crazy, but this is a solid rock record that is poppy at times, and heavy too. The production is just dirty enough to like kick some major tail feathers, but is crisp and clear enough to really lend to the songwriting. This is kind of like Torche without sounding AT ALL like them, the relation is more on the heavy rock tip. This probably isn’t for the post hardcore fans, but I’ve gotta call this what it is… A kick ass heavy rock record. 7 Fucking Pecks.