Demo:listen: Draghkar

In less than ten minutes World Unraveled, the three song demo from California-based death metal duo Draghkar, crashes into your awareness, wrecks your unsuspecting senses, and leaves you staring horrified at the darkness from whence it descended, not sure if you can handle more, but knowing you need it.

And to think that this demo was nearly lost before it could be conjured forth into our world. According to BW, Draghkar’s guitarist/vocalist/songwriter, this demo took some real perseverance to spawn. “The band pretty much fell apart the first time that we were supposed to record . . . Our original bassist was unfortunately too busy with the trials of life to find time to devote to Draghkar, and ended up separating from the band amicably the week that we were supposed to record. We were going to push forward despite that and then the original drummer left a day or two before recording was due to start due to previously unvoiced complaints in the musical direction of the band.”

Lucky for us, BW refused to give up. Draghkar’s current drummer, and only other member besides BW, was referred to him by Andrew Lee, a name you may recognize from a previous Demo:listen featuring Lee’s (former) band, Disincarnation. Says BW: “Andrew [Lee] thought that AK would be both interested and a good fit, and AK has been a part of Draghkar since. We had never communicated before late December, and recorded the demo just a couple of weeks later in January after AK completely rewrote all of the drum parts necessary.”