Track Premiere, Introductory Interview: Saying Hello to MUTANK

How much live work have you done and would you say you’ve taken any lessons from the stage to the studio?

We live to play live. When we started the band one of the first things we did was book a show which forced us to write our first album in only a couple of months. In that way, the stage has completely shaped the original sound of the band. I think the best practice any musician can get is to play live and I see the skill-level of the band members growing with every show (one of the advantages of starting at such a low skill-level). Our biggest show has definitely been playing Wacken, which taught us the lesson that we wanna do a Europe tour a.s.a.p.

How do you feel the EP compares to the M.E.C.H. Metal album?

W.H.A.T.S.T.H.A.T. definitely shows a different side of MUTANK. M.E.C.H. was pressure cooked having been written and recorded in such a short time. At that time we had no desire for anything beyond putting our music out into the ether. With this new EP, we definitely have begun to realize our potential and are out for blood!

We’re premiering a track called “P.O.P.U.L.O.U.S.” What can you tell us about his song in particular?

"P.O.P.U.L.O.U.S." stands for "Price of Progress: Ugly Little Organisms Undermining Society.” This is a speedy crossover thrash track comprised of slimy riffs and greasy licks. Lyrically, it deals with an inability to integrate with society, even when it comes to one’s own peer group and on a deeper level not being able to relate to one's self.

Today is the first day of the 2017 edition of the Maryland Deathfest. Why aren’t you there?

We're preparing for our cross-Canada tour with Annihilator! Maryland Deathfest is definitely on our bucket list to play!

Being a relatively young and new band, what do you feel were some of the bigger lessons you learned in going through the writing/recording/dealing with a label process in the creation of the new EP?

Writing this EP was definitely a huge challenge for the band. The fact that it's five short songs that combine to make something more gave us certain limitations, but we learned limitations breed creativity. When we were recording we only had two days to do the whole thing and it was done out of town so once our time was up that was it! That's a high pressure situation, but we learned that we strive under pressure. Dealing with the labels taught us patience as we had to wait a long time to get a label to pick it up. Sitting on something you've worked so hard on can be testing and you just wanna give it to the fans but we knew we would be selling ourselves short if we put it out ourselves like we did with the first album.

Once the EP is fully out what’s the plan? And what are your hopes for MUTANK going forward?

This summer we are going on our first tour supporting Canadian thrash legends Annihilator. Once that wraps up we'll be working on our next full length album, which is already in production as well as looking for more tours supporting our thrash godfathers. All this to further our agenda of thrash supremacy!

Thanks!

TANK MU!

