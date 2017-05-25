Phobia talk reunited lineup and how politics influenced Lifeless God

Let's face it: it's a good time to be a political grindcore band in the US. I mean, lyrical content is just falling in your lap, as is inspiration for cover art. Take one gander at the front of Phobia's new album, Lifeless God, as a case in point. The California grind band, now in operation for approximately 200 years (or, since 1990), has always tackled political and social issues head-on, and the new album is no exception to that, even though vocalist Shane "The Pain" Mclachlan says that the state of America in 2017 was more timing and coincidence than direct influence.

“I mean, we were set to track anyway, it was all worked out with everyone, and with the election, state of politics, the drama, it was just perfect, being a politically charged band, that it gave us the capacity to really challenge certain issues. From a lyrical standpoint to even cover art, all this really made this record just that much more aggressive and important to an era where there are some serious issues that need to be addressed. I feel this record all fell into place at the right time for sure; I feel we haven't had this vibe sense [1998 debut full-length] Means of Existence and I'm hoping this record can inspire some people and be important.”