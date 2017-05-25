Full Album Stream: NY In 64 - 'The Gentle Indifference of the Night'

Instrumental hardcore outfit NY in 64 are set to release their second record, The Gentle Indifference of the Night, on May 26. A textured and dynamic album, NY in 64 combine hardcore, progressive rock and post-rock elements to create an album that stands on its own without vocals.



NY in 64 have evolved from their first, self-titled album, delving further into the fusion of raw hardcore and refined post-rock sounds, creating heavier riffs but also bigger hooks and melodies. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming along throughout your day.



Magic Bullet Records will release The Gentle Indifference of the Night on May 26. Pre-order the album here.