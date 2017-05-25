Full Album Stream: Heavy Traffic - 'Plastic Surgery'

Psychedelic doom clan Heavy Traffic have soaked themselves in a host of influences on their album Plastic Surgery, drawing from doom, punk and noise to create an album that ranges from retro-sounding heavy rock to noisy doom.



Feedback and noise are distributed generously throughout Plastic Surgery, becoming a part of the album rather than the consequence of playing with your amps at 11, such as interlude “Broth Drain” or the album’s title track.



"We love broken equipment, feedback and bad vibes,” Heavy Traffic tell Decibel. We are stoked Twin Earth Records are putting out our record Plastic Surgery, our first record with the full band and the most hazardous to human health."



Twin Earth Records will release Plastic Surgery on vinyl on May 26. Pre-order it here.