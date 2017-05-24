Video Premiere: Beyond Grace - 'Oracle'

“We've taken to opening our set with this one recently, as it really gives things that kick of adrenaline and intensity,” says Beyond Grace vocalist Andy Walmsley of “Oracle,” the English death metal band’s lead single for debut album Seekers.



The video for “Oracle,” streaming below, starts off quietly, as a woman dons a blindfold before beginning a choreographed dance routine to the death metal song that soon explodes into the video soundtrack. The dancer, Eleanora Soriente, remains the focus of the video as her performance intensifies to match Beyond Grace’s music.



“I really just wanted something a little bit different,” Walmsley says. “And I convinced the guys that we should try to avoid the cliché of ‘band miming along and trying to look tough in a warehouse’ in favour of something a bit more... abstract. The idea of having someone portray the ‘Oracle’ was something I had been toying with for a while, but it really came together when we found Eleonora, who completely embraced the idea (as well as the pressure of having the entire video based around her and her performance) and ran with it.”



Unorthodox as it may be, Beyond Grace certainly succeeded in their goal of doing something different.



Beyond Grace will release Seekers digitally on July 7 with physical editions coming the next week. You can preorder it here.