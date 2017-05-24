Track Premiere: Leng Tch'e - 'Gundog Allegiance'

Belgian grind maniacs Leng Tch'e offer a taste of their upcoming Razorgrind album, an unhinged, high-speed masterclass in grindcore. “Gundog Allegiance” explains why Leng Tch’e self-describes their style as “razorgrind:” airtight musicianship and a ferocious vocal performance sonically cut into the listener.



Razorgrind is the sixth LP from the Belgian outfit, following 2010’s Hypomanic. Leng Tch’e will issue the record through Season of Mist on August 25. Pre-order it here.