JUSTIFY YOUR SHITTY TASTE: EARTH CRISIS "SLITHER"

Almost every band has that album: you know, the critically and/or commercially reviled dud in an otherwise passable-to-radical back catalog. Occasionally, a Decibel staffer or special guest will take to the Decibel site to bitch and moan at length as to why everybody’s full of shit and said dud is, in fact, The Shit. This time around, Shawn Macomber defends Earth Crisis' Slither.

Mustering up a defense of Slither is a strange, somewhat lonely business -- never mind the fool's errand of hunting for freethinkers in the diehard Earth Crisis fanbase to back me up on this one, it’s not even clear how eager the band itself would be to help man the barricades against critics of its much-maligned fourth full-length. “In hindsight, I don't think it was a good direction for the band, but we're all pretty proud of the record and that we did something outside of our comfort zone,” guitarist Scott Crouse told Exclaim! in 2009 -- an endorsement that feels akin to something John Ritter might sheepishly say while dragging Junior back to adoption agent Gilbert Gottfried in a deleted Problem Child scene. "So, yeah...nice kid, cool bringing him into our home for a bit, but, in hindsight, not a great fit for the family. See y'all again, like, never.” The band broke up shortly after Slither dropped and did not release another album of new material until 2009's To the Death, a comeback effort which does not give the aesthetic or sound of Slither so much as a perfunctory, up in the same club, cool-to-see-you-but-don't-talk-to-me nod.

The odd thing about the enduring perception of Slither, though, is that for all the fallout over the band incorporating clean vocals at an admittedly poorly timed nu-moment -- a PunkNews reviewer confided that his friends had dubbed the record Limp Crisisnit (!) -- the record is worth reevaluating mostly because it represented an exceedingly welcome return to Earth Crisis’ comfort zone.

Whatever one thinks of the subversive asceticism Earth Crisis made briefly, astonishingly popular during the second half of the 1990s, from a purely sonic standpoint, the band’s landmark 1996 sophomore full-length Gomorrah’s Season Ends is a innovative, off-kilter, unpredictable extreme music masterpiece: It really should be ranked among the best heavy records of its era and considered one of the greatest metallic hardcore records, period -- and, truth be told, probably would be if it were not so aggressive in its challenge to those ingrained social mores and conveniences that the mainstream culture at-large does not want to deal with the implications of exploring too deeply.

Do yourself a favor and revisit the entire record, but if you want a condensed primer in the freaky gamut the record covers -- experiencing one of the top five breakdowns of 90s hardcore/metal along the way -- hit "Constrict" up from around the 2:20 mark: