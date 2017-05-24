Go Behind The Scenes Of Bill & Phil's 'Dirty Eye' Video

Bill & Phil — the horror-themed collaboration between Phil Anselmo and horror actor Bill Moseley — recently released the eccentric video for “Dirty Eye.” It includes some creepy monsters, a floating eye and more weirdness than I can rattle off.



Making a music video like “Dirty Eye” is an interesting process, and Deathblow Productions, the team behind the video, is willing to share their secrets. Check out the behind the scenes clip below.