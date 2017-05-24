Chicago Open Air 2017 To Feature The Decibel Headbangers Bier Hall

We're pretty proud of the fact that Decibel is now synonymous with all things metal & beer, so when our friends at Danny Wimmer Presents asked us to help out with the craft beer at Chicago Open Air, we were more than happy to partner up. This year, we're excited to introduce to you the Decibel Headbangers Bier Hall at Chicago Open Air. From local Illinois craft brews to major band-brewery collaborations, the beer and metal scenes are once again colliding July 14th-16th at Toyota Park in Chicago. More information and tickets here, and check out the full lineup of experiences below!