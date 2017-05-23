Khemmis Release New Track “Empty Throne” Via Decibel Flexi Series

It's only been a few short months since Denver doomsters Khemmis topped Decibel's 2016 Album of the Year list with their second LP, Hunted. And it's only been a few short weeks since they owned the big stage with the majority of that record at the first annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. Of course, Decibel believes you can never have too much of a good thing, so here is the brand new Khemmis track, "Empty Throne" recorded back in February exclusively for the Decibel Flexi Series. You're welcome.