Khemmis Release New Track “Empty Throne” Via Decibel Flexi Series/
It's only been a few short months since Denver doomsters Khemmis topped Decibel's 2016 Album of the Year list with their second LP, Hunted. And it's only been a few short weeks since they owned the big stage with the majority of that record at the first annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. Of course, Decibel believes you can never have too much of a good thing, so here is the brand new Khemmis track, "Empty Throne" recorded back in February exclusively for the Decibel Flexi Series. You're welcome.
Deluxe Decibel subscribers will receive the July issue containing the limited edition Khemmis flexi over the next couple of weeks, but if you still wanna score a copy, we have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number available with the issue in our webstore here.