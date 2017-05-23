Interview & Stream: Perverted Ceremony

Did you record and produce Sabbat of Behezaël (the album, not the promo demo) yourself using that same storied analog 8-track? What factors contribute to your decision to record and produce yourselves with vintage analog equipment?

MM: The album was recorded on the same tape recorder that was used for the demo. It’s a lot easier for us to do it like that. We have the machine, we know how it works, the sound is great and it’s also the cheapest solution: you don't have to pay for expensive studio time. That old machine is also part of what constitutes the Perverted Ceremony sound.

BC: That and the filthiest fuzz pedal out there, which also happens to be an even older piece of equipment. But we don’t play on exclusively vintage stuff, this is of no importance to us. The gear we use is adapted to our vision, technical capacities and the money in our pocket.

What’s the ritual taking place on the cover of the album?

MM: That photo was taken in the building where the album was recorded. It’s an old, decaying warehouse at the back of an empty office space. Some of the roof has already come down.

BC: Yes, I lived in this building for almost 3 years and even recorded some other types of music inside that very same hangar. Huge reverb. Would’ve been cool to record some Perverted Ceremony interludes there actually.