Track Premiere: Helslave - 'Lord of Lies'

Italian death dealers Helslave are preparing to release their sophomore EP, Divination, in late June. Their first for Black Market Metal, Divination is also their first with vocalist Diego Laino in the band.

“Lord of Lies” is the first single from the EP, full of churning guitars and headbang-worthy grooves. Laino proves himself to be a strong fit for the band. His delivery, though slightly lower than Helslave’s former vocalist, is a natural fit to the quintet’s tight grooves.

Divination will see release on June 24. Digital and physical pre-orders are available now.

