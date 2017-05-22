Track Premiere: Bison - 'Until The Earth Is Empty'

On their new album You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient, Vancouver sludge practitioners Bison remain rooted in daily life, writing lyrics that tell the story of escaping a city but remaining tied to it. You Are Not the Ocean is loaded with sludgy, slow-but-focused riffs, melodic guitar solos and heavy percussion, but it’s also emotionally heavy, as you can hear on new song “Until the Earth is Empty.”

“It's something my partner said to me in regards to finding our sons if they were taken or missing,” guitarist/vocalist James Farwell said. “It's the idea that you would look for something or someone that you loved no matter how long it took, or until the earth was empty. In her case that would also mean killing everyone in her path. She is very passionate.”

Bison will release You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient on July 7 through Pelagic Records. You can pre-order it here.