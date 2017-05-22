Primitive Origins: Leaf Hound’s Growers of Mushroom

Leaf Hound's Growers of Mushroom – The Decibel breakdown:

Do I need to be stoned to listen to this?: No way. The riffs are all the drugs you need.

Heaviness factor: More consistently heavy than many of the bands we’ve discussed here, thanks to the band’s love of huge, proto-doom riffs.

Obscura Triviuma: Rumour has it they recorded the whole album in 11 hours, presumably so they could get back to smoking weed.

Other albums: 2007’s Unleashed, featuring a reunited Leaf Hound with a different lineup. Also of note for metalheads is a 2006 live EP on Rise Above Records, which has a song with one of the best names ever: “Too Many Rock ‘n’ Roll Times.”

Related bands: Black Cat Bones, Wishing Well, Free, Foghat.

Alright, fine, if you must: Mushrooms... or something a bit leafier.