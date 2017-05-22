Label Spotlight: Tridroid Records

Decibel caught up with Tridroid Records owner Christine Kelly for a conversation about the growing popularity of tapes, being a fan of the label before owning it and what the future holds for Tridroid.



When did you start Tridroid Records, and what made you want to start a label?

I actually can't take credit for starting it - it was started by original owner Andrew Rehberger back in 2012 and (in my mind) was one of the earlier labels responsible for the metal tape resurgence in the US. In 2016, he and his business partner Jason Oberuc decided to pass the label on to someone who would keep the name alive. I had some label running experience, was a Tridroid fan and had been involved in underground metal for about 15 years, so I sent along an email that was basically 'I would KILL it at running Tridroid and here's why...' Apparently it was pretty impressive, so I became the new owner. I'd wanted to run a metal cassette label for years but didn't want to add to the glut of already-existing (and amazing) labels, so taking over one that was already around and had an audience was a best-case scenario for me.

Shortly thereafter, Andrew suddenly and tragically passed away. His best friend told me that Andrew was proud of the label's new direction which, for me, is the best endorsement I could ask for. RIP Andrew.

How would you describe the type of music that Tridroid puts out?

Heavy Underground Sounds

Tridroid is a “(mostly) cassette label.” Have you seen a similar resurgence in cassettes as we’ve seen in vinyl?

Yeah, it's interesting - I got into cassettes (again) several years ago for pragmatic reasons: I had long commutes on the train and never had an iPod. CD players skip and didn't fit in my jacket pocket. So I dug out an old Walkman I had lying around, bought a few cassettes and spent my train rides listening to black metal demos and old Iron Maiden tapes. I guess the collective unconscious came to some of the same conclusions, because soon thereafter I started seeing more and more cassette releases and tape labels. I've also noticed that turnaround times at cassette plants have greatly increased, so yeah, similar resurgence!

What is, in your opinion, the biggest challenge of running a heavy metal record label? What is the largest reward?

Money. Absolutely the biggest challenge. I pride myself on my business-running ability, but accounting and finances is definitely the biggest stumbling block. The largest reward? That I get to essentially be a professional music fan.