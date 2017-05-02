Track Premiere: Khashm apply "Obsidian Keys"

So it is our dark pleasure to bring a sneak peak at Asmodeus Rising today. Khashm prove their versatility as well as their restraint as they conjure and control the dark chaos of "Obsidian Keys."

For an optimal listening experience, Khashm advise that you: “Drown into His venomous light, drink the poison from the chalice of Devil. Go through the raging flames of the Great Serpent and awake from the cosmic sleep.”