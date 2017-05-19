Track Premiere: Gods Forsaken - 'An Odyssey Of Broken Bones'

Brought together by the desire to play old school Swedish death metal, Gods Forsaken — featuring members of Just Before Dawn, Wombbath, Henry Kane and a slew of other bands — are streaming “An Odyssey of Broken Bones” from debut LP In A Pitch Black Grave.

Much like Gods Forsaken’s first single, “Born of Blasphemy,” “An Odyssey of Broken Bones” is crusty, zero-frills death metal of the highest caliber. Vocalist Jonny Pettersson provides vile growls over filthy HM300-driven riffs.

In A Pitch Black Grave will be out on June 9 through Soulseller Records. Pre-orders for the album are available here.